Raids carried out in Milton Keynes to target online child sexual abusers

Thames Valley Police say lockdown has triggered a rise in reports of online child sexual abuse.Two raids have been carried out in Milton Keynes as part of a month of action targeting online abusers across the force's area.

Sadly, we know that there are a number of criminals out there who have tried to take the opportunity afforded to them by the fact that more people are online to sexually exploit children. These offenders come from a variety of different backgrounds and situations. Many of them have families of their own, who have no idea whatsoever as to their offending. Detective Inspector Jon Axford, of the POLIT team

Referrals to Thames Valley Police from the National Crime Agency have risen by 93% in the past 12 months.

Thames Valley Police say lockdown has triggered a rise in reports of online child sexual abuse. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Officers from the force's Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), have been carrying out the warrants at addresses across the Thames Valley area, arresting people who are believed to be involved in online child sexual abuse and seizing items from their homes.

In addition, they have been carrying out safeguarding visits where children have uploaded child abuse material.

These warrants should serve as a warning to anyone who thinks that this sort of offending is harmless and without consequence. It isn't. We know exactly who you are, who you are talking to, and we will come to your house and arrest you, in front of your family and loved ones if necessary. Detective Inspector Jon Axford, of the POLIT team

This month alone, Thames Valley Police have addressed 43 referrals from the National Crime Agency:

31 Arrests made this month by Thames Valley Police

276 Items seized

32 Children safeguarded as a result

With more and more people currently at home and online due to coronavirus restrictions, the POLIT team has worked to combat those who are looking to exploit this in order to abuse children.

Detective Inspector Jon Axford says the fact that abuse is taking place online doesn't make it any less impactful.

Online child sexual abuse causes misery to its victims. The long-term effects of it are horrendous, and can damage people for life. The message is clear - if you are online abusing or grooming children, you will be caught, you will go on the Sex Offenders' Register, and you may go to prison. You could lose your job and have to live with the stigma of your offending for the rest of your life. Detective Inspector Jon Axford, of the POLIT team

In one month 276 items were seized by Thames Valley Police. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Thames Valley Police work with the Lucy Faithfull Foundation to prevent online child sexual abuse and support the families of those who are identified as offenders. Their Stop It Now campaign provides free, anonymous and confidential support.

