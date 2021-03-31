Staff at Whipsnade create Easter egg hunt for zoo's youngest elephant

Staff at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire have created a special Easter activity for their youngest elephant to kick off the bank holiday weekend.

Four-year-old Elizabeth, the zoo's youngest endangered Asian elephant, was treated to an Easter egg hunt of huge proportions while the zoo remains closed.

Each of the huge, colourful eggs were hidden by her keepers. The "eggs" were in fact watermelons covered in edible paint, which keepers say are her favourite treat.

We wanted to create an activity for Elizabeth that would engage her natural instincts to explore and investigate, as well as give her a fun treat for Easter week. Melons are her equivalent of a chocolate treat and decorating them meant that she got an extra surprise when she cracked them open and discovered what was inside! Stefan Groeneveld, Team leader

With no visitors this Easter bank holiday, the Zoo’s team of keepers are taking extra efforts to ensure that the animals don’t miss out on the fun.

With that in mind, the Zoo’s elephant keepers created the unique hunt to stimulate the young elephant’s natural curiosity and scavenging skills.

The zoo currently remains closed to visitors but is hoping to reopen on April 12th. Credit: Whipsnade Zoo

We can’t wait until Elizabeth and our elephant herd can be reunited with our visitors on – we hope – 12 April, as it will be amazing for both the animals and the humans to have that very magical experience again that comes from face-to-face interaction. Stefan Groeneveld, Team leader

The financial losses for zoos like Whipsnade during the pandemic have been huge. With no government support, ZSL will have missed out on a potential £26million of income by April 12th, the earliest date on which zoos will be permitted to reopen.

We’re looking to the future now and are so excited about the prospect of a wonderful summer, filled with unforgettable animal experiences for our visitors and members. We couldn’t have got through the past 12 months without their support and we can’t wait to have them back, exploring our huge Zoo and seeing Elizabeth and the herd in person. Stefan Groeneveld, Team leader

