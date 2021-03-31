Two teenagers stabbed during mass brawl in Milton Keynes

Two teenagers were stabbed in a mass brawl last night in Milton Keynes.

Police were called to the Redway, near Furzton Lake, just before 7.30pm where a group of ten or more people were fighting.

The two injured boys are aged 19 and 18 and they both suffered non-life threatening knife injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Three boys aged 18, 17 and 15 from Milton Keynes have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Inspector Nick Herceg, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This incident happened early in the evening and involved a number of young people with weapons.

“Two teenagers have suffered injuries but thankfully these are not life-threatening, although clearly this is a very serious incident.

I fully understand that incidents like this will naturally cause significant concern in the local community and I would like to reassure the public that we have a large number of police officers and staff deployed in the area conducting patrols and investigating this incident with the utmost priority. Inspector Nick Herceg, Thames Valley Police

“At this early stage of the investigation, we believe that the victims and the offenders are known to each other and we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the local community.

“However, should you have any concerns or information that you wish to share with police, please do not hesitate to speak to any of our officers in the area."

Police are urging anybody who witnessed this incident, or who has any information to please call 101, or make a report online quoting reference number 43210134271.

They say they're particularly keen to see dash-cam, CCTV and doorbell footage from the area and that they will be increasing patrols while the investigation takes place.