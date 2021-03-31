The council and a group of volunteers have been clearing up litter that was left in a beauty spot in Northampton. Abington Park was left covered in rubbish after the warm weather yesterday, 30th March.

Northampton Borough Council have thanked volunteers and said they had to divert staff from less urgent duties to deal with the clear up.

We all know we have a responsibility to our communities, particularly our children, to do all we can to protect the environment. We’re so grateful to the fantastic volunteers who went above and beyond the call of duty to help us clean up the huge amount of litter left strewn across our parks after yesterday’s good weather and we’ve diverted staff from less urgent duties to respond to this. Northampton Borough Council spokesman

There's pleas for locals to take their rubbish home so that everyone can enjoy open spaces like Abington Park as lockdown restrictions ease.