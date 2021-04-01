£4.6m re-development of Great Yarmouth's Market Place due to get underway

New images of the 4.6 million pound re-development of Great Yarmouth's Market Place have been released as the project gets underway.

The first phase of construction is due to start this month with the market expected to be finished by spring next year.

Artist's impression of the market renovation Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The redevelopment is part of the Borough Council's town centre regeneration project.

It'll see the market facilities significantly improved in the heart of the Market Place area, with new units under a wooden canopy- a unique design which will mean the market is brighter and more inviting.

The start of works is an exciting milestone the council has been working hard towards. People can look forward to a brighter, more inviting market in the heart of the historic Market Place, with improved market facilities and a unique design which complements the historic setting, supports the market and the wider town centre. Cllr Carl Smith and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, Leaders of the main political groups

The council has appointed Norfolk-based construction company Pentaco as the main contractor.

Pentaco is currently making preparations on-site and is scheduled to start phase one of construction in mid-April, completing the works in spring 2022.

The major investment comes from the council alongside funding secured by the council from the Future High street Fund.

There are also plans for landscaping and public realm improvements within the wider Market Place area, supported by the Future High Street Fund.

Over the next three to four years, more than £200m of public sector investment is going into Great Yarmouth, of which we’ve secured £42m in the last seven months alone. The Market Place redevelopment marks the start in earnest of the town centre regeneration, complementing our new Marina Centre and the Third River Crossing already underway. Cllr Carl Smith and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, Leaders of the main political groups

The Market Place care park will still be accessible, and some market traders will be relocating temporarily from Saturday 3rd April to the Market Square events area.

