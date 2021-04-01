Emergency services called to industrial incident in Suffolk
Emergency services have been called to an industrial incident in Bury St Edmunds.
Both police and the fire and rescue service were informed about the incident on Rougham Tower Avenue just before 3pm on Thursday afternoon.
The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed.
Officers say "one person has been affected" and the cause of the incident "has no wider threat to the community."
A cordon remains in place as the investigation continues.