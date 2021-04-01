End of shielding for thousands of people across the region

Shielding has come to an end for thousands of people across our region.

People with underlying health conditions, who have been staying inside due to the risk of coronavirus, can now venture out.

It is an extra special day for one nurse at Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

Anie Ponnaberanam has returned to work for the first time having spent the last 12 months only being able to support patients remotely.

It's a great feeling for me. It's mainly because you've missed those patients, sometimes you speak to them over the phone and you don't see them. That was really hard for me but I'm really feeling positive and excited that I'll be able to see my patients face-to-face. Anie Ponnaberanam, Nurse at Papworth Hospital

Anie was shielding due to her diabetes and because people from minority ethnic communities have been disproportionately affected by the virus.

She says this is something that scared her at the time when she had to shield.

It was really scary for me. I’ve got a few friends from the British Tamil community here, so whenever I spoke to them - either they had Covid in the past or had Covid at that time and some of their stories were daunting. Anie Ponnaberanam, Nurse at Papworth Hospital

Abi Halstead, from Hilton in Cambridgeshire, has also been shielding with her family since the start of lockdown due to her cystic fibrosis.

Abi has said she is excited to get out and leave the village but is nervous about having to go back into shielding if people do not follow the rules.