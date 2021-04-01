Former Northampton Town defender Lee Collins has died at the age of 32.

The news was announced by his current club Yeovil Town who didn't reveal the cause of his death.

Collins had played eight games for Yeovil in the National League this season, but hadn't featured since February.

Yeovil's match at at Altrincham on Good Friday has now been postponed.

Collins played 86 games for Northampton earlier in his career, and featured in their League Two play-off final defeat against Bradford City at Wembley in 2013.

He left the Cobblers in 2015 to join Mansfield Town.

In a statement, a club spokesperson said that everyone at the PTS Academy Stadium was "deeply saddened" to learn of his death and added that everyone's "thoughts and deepest sympathies" were with his family.

"Northampton Town Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former defender Lee Collins," a statement read.

"Lee made 86 appearances for the club between February 2013 and June 2015, playing in the May 2013 play off semi finals against Cheltenham Town and the final against Bradford City at Wembley.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are extended to Lee's family and friends."