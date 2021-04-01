I think it's really important that those of us who are making the rules follow them to the letter and spirit. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told ITV News Anglia that it's okay to travel for hours for a day trip to the region's coast.

In an interview with our Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson, the West Suffolk MP said he "can't wait to get back to Suffolk" and it's fine for people to travel to see friends and family or just for a walk on the beach.

We're saying minimise travel, but to see family and friends it's okay to travel, so I'll be seeing friends. It's okay to go for exercise, that's perfectly reasonable. Matt Hancock, Health secretary and West Suffolk MP

Mr Hancock spoke to ITV News Anglia's Emma Hutchinson about the possibility of foreign travel this year. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Hancock also said foreign holidays could still be a possibility later this year.

I don't rule it out. There's so many wonderful places to go on holiday in the UK, not only in the East of England, but right across the country. This is a year where I'll be holidaying at home. Of course I understand why people yearn for a foreign holiday. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP

Boris Johnson says Covid vaccine passports will play a role in international travel. Credit: PA

Today the Prime Minister said that there is 'definitely' a role for vaccine passports, something the Health Secretary is also backing.

We know that it's going to be needed for international travel because other countries have said it's going to be. What matters is coming to the right judgement about where we can do this fairly. It's important that any step we take is fair. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP

The government is currently undertaking a review to establish how vaccine certification could be used both domestically and abroad, as the UK and the rest of the world prepares to unlock as vaccinations ramp up.

Speaking during a visit to Middlesbrough, Mr Johnson said: “There’s definitely going to be a world in which international travel will use vaccine passports.

“You can see already that other countries, the aviation industry, are interested in this and there’s a logic to that.

“I think when it comes to trying to make sure that we give maximum confidence to businesses and customers in the UK, there are three things – there’s immunity whether you have had it before so you have natural antibodies, whether you have been vaccinated, and of course whether you have had a test.”

To hear more about Covid-19 vaccinations, the easing of lockdown and foreign travel, you can watch Emma Hucthinson's full interview with the Health Secretary below:

It comes as restrictions ease across the region this week.

On Monday 29 March, England reached Step One in its roadmap out of the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

New rules apply as the 'Stay At Home' mantra ends, meaning people are now allowed greater freedoms.

You can fins out more about what you can and can't do as restrictions begin to ease here.

