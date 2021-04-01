People in Suffolk and Essex are being urged to "play their part" over the Easter weekend to prevent the spread of Covid.

People are now allowed to mix outdoors, including in private gardens, in groups of six or as two households after the lockdown restrictions were eased slightly earlier this week.

However, police forces across the East have warned they won't hesitate to take action if they witness any blatant breaches over the Easter weekend and beyond.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed to ITV News Anglia on Thursday that people would be allowed to travel for hours to enjoy a day out at the coast, although he did reiterate that people should "minimise travel" if possible.

Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington. Credit: ITV News Anglia

That's a message being echoed by police, with Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington telling residents in the county: “Please, let’s not mess this up now.”

“This Easter bank holiday, officers will be out making sure our county is safe and responding to your calls for help," he said.

“If everyone in Essex keeps playing their part, we will get our lives back to normal and then we can stay focussed on catching criminals – that’s what we are here for, and we know that’s what you want us to do. So, please, let’s not mess this up now."

Suffolk Police T/Supt Simon Mills confirmed that officers will be patrolling popular beauty spots across the county, and urged people to "avoid places that are likely to be busy."

"We, like we hope the people of Suffolk, are cautiously optimistic about the future but we still cannot be complacent and we urge you to use carefully considered judgement. Minimise travel, don’t car share, avoid places that are likely to be busy, stay outdoors and wherever you are please return home at the end of the day with no overnight stays," he said.

"I’d urge everyone to continue to play their part and do the right thing as the vast majority of the people of Suffolk have done over the past 12 months.”