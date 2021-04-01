Former MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale has joined League Two strugglers Colchester United in an advisory role until the end of the season.

Tisdale will assist Hayden Mullins who will take over as head coach for the remainder of the campaign.

Mullins replaced Wayne Brown earlier this week, who himself had only been in the job for a month.

Tisdale, 48, has plenty of lower league experience having managed Exeter City, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers in the past.

He was sacked by Rovers in February and Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling is hopeful he will provide "advice and assistance" to a "talented but relatively inexperienced management team".

Colchester are just four points above the League Two relegation zone, and face a daunting trip to in-form Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday.

"The focus of the job will be to provide advice and assistance to a talented but relatively inexperienced management team, as well as acting as a sounding board for all football and performance matters throughout the club," Cowling said.

"Working closely with Hayden, we feel utilising Paul’s vast experience will give us the best possible chance of staying in League Two."