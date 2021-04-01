Police in Suffolk appeal for witnesses after Framlingham Castle vandalised

Police in Suffolk are looking to speak to anyone who may have been at Framlingham Castle last week and could have seen it being damaged.

On Tuesday 23rd of March, safety netting at the castle had been pulled down and stonework on the wall was damaged in the process.

Framlingham, Suffolk Credit: ITV News Anglia

On the morning of Sunday 28th of March it was also discovered that the admission building had obscenities written/drawn on the outside.

Two signs were also damaged.

Police say spray paint had been used.

