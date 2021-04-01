Small pets aren't 'starter pets': RSPCA in Essex warns families this Easter

The RSPCA is urging owners to do their research before committing to small pets this Easter.

The RSPCA Danaher branch in Essex is caring for 45 small animals which have arrived in their care since the start of the month alone. These include rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, gerbils, rats, hamsters and chinchillas.

Many of these came into the charity’s care because they were abandoned or as their owners could no longer care for them.

This comes as there is typically a spike in families wanting to buy or rehome rabbits over Easter, along with a huge surge in interest for pet ownership during the lockdown.

These pets can often be bought as a ‘starter pet’ for children and particularly with there being such a demand for pets in lockdown, we are concerned that some families may have bought them on impulse and have found that now the kids have gone back to school perhaps the novelty has worn off or they’re struggling to cope. Craig Horsler, Animal Care Manager at the RSPCA Danaher Animal Home

Riana the gerbil Credit: RSPCA

Riana, a young gerbil, was found abandoned in Essex and came into the charity’s care on 2 March.

Carrot and Rosey the rabbits Credit: RSPCA

Three rabbits and three guinea pigs also came into the charity’s care this month from the same household as their owner was struggling to care for them.

Since the start of the year, the charity has received reports about 279 abandoned animals.

150 Rabbits

78 Guinea pigs

51 Hamsters

There were also 2,528 abandoned rabbits and other small pets reported to the RSPCA’s cruelty line since the lockdown began in March 2020.

Small doesn’t necessarily mean easy. We’d always ask prospective owners to please do their research and make sure they have the time, money and resources to be able to care for that animal for the rest of their lives. Dr Jane Tyson, RSPCA rabbit and rodent expert

Google searches showed a rise in interest for small pets since the lockdown last year:

'Rabbits for sale’ rose from 23,000 to 40,000 in April 2020.

'Guinea Pigs for sale’ rose by 233% in July 2020

'Hamsters for sale’ saw a 200% increase in July 2020 compared to the previous year.

There was also a 68% increase in visitors to the RSPCA’s Find a Pet website for rehoming rabbits.