The Boat Race being held near Ely on Sunday is a closed event. People who turn up and try to watch it live risk a £200 fine.

However, there are a handful of local people who unexpectedly find themselves with ringside seats, because they own homes along the riverside.

The boat race is a closed event. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Becky and Dave's riverside home in Littleport gives them a magnificent view of the finishing line for the historic boat race between Oxford and Cambridge University.

They've been watching the Cambridge team train on the river for months now.

We see them puffing past here very often, mega phones blasting at them, it's quite a thing actually. It's a local sight actually, it's kind of like a local feature of the area. We sort of miss them when the boat race is over because the river goes quiet for a bit. Becky Jackson and Dave Barker

Robin is in a prime position to watch the race on Sunday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

When Robin Edwards retired four years ago he had no idea his new home would become the equivalent of a Royal Box for one day only.

We were delighted when we realised we were in a prime position here. We're right on the winning post so it couldn't be better for us. Robin Edwards

What makes people like Becky, Dave and Robin even more fortunate is that practically nobody else can watch the live event.

Concerns over large crowds gathering during the pandemic means roads and footpaths will be closed. Anyone trying to sneak a peek risks a £200 fine.

People travelling into the area to watch the race live could face a £200 fine. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Covid marshals and environment agency staff will be out and about on Sunday dissuading people from trying to watch the race live.

All approaches to the course will be shut and patrolled from noon on Sunday.

The police say travelling here and trying to watch the race live will be a waste of time.

Do not enter the county in order to try and watch the boat race. You will not get anywhere near the river itself unless you actually reside right on the river bank. So my plea is for people to be sensible to exercise personal responsibility and to watch and enjoy the boat race in a different format than actually physically attending. Nick Dean, Chief Constable, Cambridgeshire Police

Police say trying to get to the river to see the race will be a waste of time. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The last time the race was held away from the Thames was in 1944 during the Second World War, and it was held in Ely that year.

The race was held in Ely once before in 1944. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Empty river banks are unlikely to effect the efforts of the crews from Cambridge and Oxford.

They'll know millions of us will be willing them on from the comfort of our homes - as we do every year.