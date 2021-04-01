Videos aimed at first-time boaters on the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads have been released ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer.

The series of nine films have been created by the Broads Authority, and cover things like how to moor up as well as what to do in an emergency.

The authority's chief executive another John Packman said they were expecting "another exceptionally busy summer", after 2020 saw a boom in demand for hire boats with people unable to holiday abroad.

One of the videos show people how to deal with a man overboard situation

However, the summer also saw several incidents resulting in the deaths of holidaymakers.

Mr Packman added: "I hope these engaging videos will really help people get to grips with the basics of boating and paddle sports.

"We are encouraging all our partners, hire boat companies and visitors to share them widely to help raise awareness of how to stay safe on the water."

The authority has also hired four additional rangers to patrol during the summer.