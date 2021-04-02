Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Tanya Mercer

A string of theatres, cinemas and arts organisations across the East are to get a slice of Government funding to help them recover and plan for reopening.

Just under £400 million has been awarded to thousands of cultural organisations across the country in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

Luton's Cultural Services Trust which runs the Hat Factory is getting over £750,000 Credit: ITV News Anglia

Among those benefitting in the region today are

Luton Cultural Services Trust is receiving £769,452

Firstsite Ltd £692,625

Spa Pavillion Ltd £572,305

Nene Valley Railway £479,765

Cambridge Arts Theatre Trust £459,907

Northampton Theatres Trust £435, 234

Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts £305,725

Harlow Playhouse £263,449

Cambridge Junction £248,083

Norfolk Museums Service £228,443

Museum of East Anglian Life £165,105

Our record breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they’ve ever faced. Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead. Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden

Cambridge Arts Junction will also benefit from a grant Credit: ITV News Anglia

Cambridge Junction is line for a grant of more than £248,000. The team are hoping that restrictions on live events will be lifted as planned on 17 May for socially distanced shows, and on 21 June for larger capacity gigs.

Bosses say the cash will help them get the building ready for reopening and help towards new online and community projects.

Everyone at Cambridge Junction.. are relieved and grateful for the funding we will receive... We have continued to work with independent artists and inspiring young people, and engage with our audiences through the last year, and are looking forward to progressing our exciting plans, to connect with communities, restart our live programmes and support the making of new projects. Cambridge Junction’s Artistic Director, Matt Burman

The Red Rose Theatre Chain will receive more than £98,000- money they say is vital to continue their work providing young people and adults with disabilities and mental health diagnoses with online workshops.

We are relieved and grateful to Arts Council England for their continued support. It is good that the great work we have been able to carry out during lockdown has been acknowledged and we will be able to build on it in the coming months Red Rose Chain Artistic Director, Joanna Carrick

The owners of the Hippodrome Circus say community support is needed more than ever Credit: ITV News Anglia

But for some organisations the announcement has come as a bitter blow.

The Hippodrome circus- just one venue to have been denied support funding from the Arts Council. Despite some funding from the initial cultural recovery fund, owners say the decision means the coming weeks are 'truly make or break following the hardest financial period in the buildings history.'

We are so bitterly disappointed to not be supported by the Arts Council in what we hope is the final part of our struggle through this pandemic. We couldn't have done any more to deliver shows last year. We have spent the last 40 years of our lives trying to save this amazing building and once again make it thrive, until last year we have never been offered any funding help in doing so.' Peter Jay, Owner

Bosses at Norwich Theatre Royal say a loan will help them "thrive" Credit: ITV News Anglia

Meanwhile a number of organisations are also being offered loans to help them recover and reopen.

Norwich Theatre Royal has been given a £2.5 million loan, which will be re-paid after the organisation has fully regained financial stability. It follows an earlier grant of £3million from the Culture Recovery Fund Grants Scheme in October last year.