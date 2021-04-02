A man has died after a serious accident on the A14 in Suffolk.

Police were called to a crash between a lorry and a car on the westbound carriageway at about 4.50am this morning (Friday 2 April) at Coddenham.

A male passenger in the car died at the scene. The driver of the lorry was unhurt. Another passenger and the driver in the car sustained minor injuries.

The male driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Road closures are in place on the westbound carriageway between junction 51 and junction 50 with diversions in place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police quoting CAD40 of 2 April 2021.