Man dies in an industrial incident in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died in an industrial incident in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called to Rougham Tower Avenue in the town just before 3pm yesterday (Thursday 1 April) along with the fire and rescue service, ambulance service and a team from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service.

Police say a man in his 30s, died in the incident yesterday. Next of kin have been informed.

The man’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage. Officers from Suffolk Police are working with colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances leading up to the man’s death. A police cordon remains in place whilst the investigation continues.