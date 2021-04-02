New walk-in covid test centre opens at seaside resort ready for Easter
A new walk-in test centre for coronavirus has been opened on Southend seafront ready for the Easter weekend.
The lateral flow testing centre can be found in Twenty One, on Pier Approach, Western Esplanade.
It's designed for anyone who is asymptomatic, which means they don't have any of the known symptoms such as a temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss of taste or smell.
We must all get tested regularly; when we are on a day out to the seafront, when our children are attending school, when we are going to work, even if we are visiting the supermarket regularly... It is the only way to make sure we are not unknowingly spreading the virus. Even as the vaccination programme is advanced, it is still important to get regularly tested and adhere to the rules in place.
When we reopen we are trying to promote a safer Southend and I think this test site reinforces that. Obviously its up to visitors if they want to get tested but the facility is ready and available for them if they wish to do so and it's in a great location, you don't need to go far to get tested if you are visiting our seafront.
'Let's not mess this up now' People urged to play their part over Easter
Uk 'unlikely' to experience third wave like Europe, public health expert says