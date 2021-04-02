A new walk-in test centre for coronavirus has been opened on Southend seafront ready for the Easter weekend.

The lateral flow testing centre can be found in Twenty One, on Pier Approach, Western Esplanade.

It's designed for anyone who is asymptomatic, which means they don't have any of the known symptoms such as a temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss of taste or smell.

The town's Director of Public Health is urging people to get tested regularly Credit: ITV News Anglia

We must all get tested regularly; when we are on a day out to the seafront, when our children are attending school, when we are going to work, even if we are visiting the supermarket regularly... It is the only way to make sure we are not unknowingly spreading the virus. Even as the vaccination programme is advanced, it is still important to get regularly tested and adhere to the rules in place. Krishna Ramkhelawon, Director of Public Health for Southend-on-Sea