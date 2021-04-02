There will be elections for new Police & Crime Commissioners (PCC) in each police force area of the country including nine in the ITV Anglia region.

Normally the elections are held every four years and were due to be conducted in May 2020. They have been delayed for one year by the coronavirus pandemic with the existing commissioners staying in post for an additional twelve months.

New elections will be held on Thursday 6 May 2021 and the new commissioners will serve a reduced three-year term to get the election cycle back on track.

Although PCCs do not have to be linked to a political party, in practice all the parties put up candidates for election.

At the last election in 2016, all the PPCs elected in the Anglia region were Conservatives.

What does a Police & Crime Commissioner do?

The role of the PCCs is to be the voice of the local community and hold the police to account but they are not responsible for the operational side of policing which remains with the Chief Constable.

PCCs aim to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their force area. PCCs are elected by the public to hold Chief Constables and the force to account.

Sets the police budget deciding how much you pay for policing through your council tax

Appoints the Chief Constable

Draws up a Police & Crime Plan for the local force area after consulting the public

Funds crime prevention measures

Commissions local victim support services

Works in partnership with local authorities, health and education services and the criminal justice sector

Some PCCs are also responsible for the Fire & Rescue Service in their area and are known as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners (PFCCs). There are PFCCs in Essex and Northamptonshire.

Who can I vote for?

Nominations close for Police & Crime Commissioners on Thursday 8 April and then a list of candidates in each police force area in the Anglia region will be listed here.

How is the Police & Crime Commissioner election conducted?

Like all the local elections on Thursday 6 May, there will be coronavirus measures in place for the Police & Crime Commissioner elections. Voters will be asked to wear face coverings in polling stations and bring their own pen or pencil to mark ballot papers.

Social distancing measures will be also be in place and you can vote by post or by proxy where you appoint someone you trust to vote on your behalf.

The PCC election is conducted using the Supplementary Vote method which means they need to attract a broader base of support.

Voters mark a first and second choice in two columns on their ballot paper. If one candidate gets more than 50% of first preference votes they are automatically elected. If not, the top two candidates go forward to the next round and all the other candidates are eliminated from the race.

The second choice votes of the eliminated candidates are then redistributed to the top two candidates and the one with the most votes at the end of the process is declared the winner.

Police and Crime Commissioner elections are being held across the Anglia region on Thursday 6 May 2021

When will we know the results of the PPC elections?

Polling day is on Thursday 6 May and in some areas five or six elections are being held simultaneously with districts, counties, parishes, elected mayors and some planning referendums being held at the same time as the PCC elections.

The first job of electoral administrators, after polls have closed at 10pm, would be to check the ballot boxes to ensure they contain the expected number of votes and to sort out all the different ballots which are usually printed on different coloured paper.

Only then can counting the results begin and because of Covid social distance and hygiene measures, it is expected the whole process will take much longer than normal.

Bedfordshire is counting the PCC votes on Friday 7 May

Cambridgeshire , Essex , Norfolk and Suffolk are counting on Saturday 8 May

Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire and Thames Valley are counting on Monday 10 May