Suffolk war veteran gets lifetime AA membership as he hangs up his car keys

A D Day veteran who's decided to finally hang up his car keys at the age of 96 has been awarded lifetime membership by the AA.

Alan King from Eye decided the time had come to bring the curtain down on his driving career.

He has been a member of the AA since 1959 so had a surprise visit from the organisation who presented him with a special plaque and lifetime membership.

In all that time Alan's only called them out four times, and one of those was for his son's car.

Alan's daughter Joyce said her dad had been convinced she was playing an April Fool on him.

He learned to drive in the army, having just two lessons, one in a truck and the second in a Valentine tank, after which he was told he was free to drive any vehicle.

Alan King learned to drive in the army Credit: King family

Alan served in the East Riding yeomanry in WW11, and worked as a radio operator.

He trained in Suffolk at Rendlesham forest, Dunwich Heath, Minsmere and for the amphibious landings he trained on Fritton Lake on the Suffolk Norfolk border.

Dad landed on Sword Beach in Lion Ser Mer, Normandy at 7am, on the 6th June 1944. He then fought many battles right through to the Rhine crossing to Germany.

Alan posing in a Sherman tank Credit: King family

Alan's first car in the mid 50's was a 'Vauxhall Velox', a big thirsty car but comfortable to ride in.

Driving runs in the family, as Alan's father Alfred King was a chaffeur in Eye in the early 20th century.

Alfred drove for Sir Thomas Tacon, of Red House , Eye, before chauffeuring for Sir Thomas's daughter, Maud who relocated to Brome Hall.