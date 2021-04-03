Crews have taken to the water in Ely for some final practice before the 2021 University Boat Race on Easter Sunday.

The coronavirus pandemic caused the 2020 boat race to be cancelled and the continuing challenges posed by current restrictions resulted in this year's race being moved to Ely.

Key for the organisers was the remote Fenland location, which will host a 'closed event' on Easter Sunday.

The Oxford women's team out on the water Credit: Mark Fairhurst

Surrounding public footpaths will be closed. People who turn up and try to watch it live risk a £200 fine. Covid marshals and environment agency staff will also be dissuading people from trying to watch the race live.

All approaches to the course will be shut and patrolled from noon on Sunday.

Cambridgeshire Police are warning that trying to watch the race live will be a waste of time.

People who turn up to watch the event live risk a £200 fine Credit: Mark Fairhurst

This year's boat race is a 'closed' event with no spectators Credit: Mark Fairhurst

Meanwhile squads have entered bubbles as part of their final preparations.

Cambridge would appear to be favourites, having completed a second successive whitewash in 2019 for the men's and women's crews, as well as claiming both reserve races.

The boat race takes place Easter Sunday Credit: Mark Fairhurst

But Cambridge bow, 22 year old St John's College student Theo Weinberger insists there can be no room for complacency.

"The Thames course is very tactical, weather dependent as well. You probably lose a bit of that in Ely, there are no twists and turns, no bends for tactical pushes."

"I am really confident with the crew, the boat and how we are going. But we don't want to let our confidence lapse into over confidence, to think that we will walk away with it because we are on home water - definitely not because fundamentally it is a straight-lane course and the fastest crew wins."

The women's race is due to kick off at 16.50 pm Credit: Mark Fairhurst

The 4.89 kilometres course on the River Great Ouse is almost a straight run from just north of the Prickwillow Road bridge to the finish at Littleport ahead of the Victoria Street bridge.

2021 will see the 166th mens boat race Credit: Mark Fairhurst

Oxford men's coach Sean Bowden is just grateful for the 2021 race to have been given the green light.