Forget about the Easter bunny, you won't see anything better this weekend than these extraordinary pictures of boxing hares captured in Norfolk.

Paula Cooper was driving down a lane in Breckland when she managed to take this video of the hares boxing in a field.

It's part of their mating ritual apparently and happens when the female hares have had enough of being chased and decide to stand up to their love interest.

The behaviour usually happens at this time of year, giving rise to the description 'mad March' hare.

Brown hares are common in the wide flat fields lands of Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, though their numbers have declined, making them a protected species.

They are fast runners and can reach speeds of 45 mph when being chased.