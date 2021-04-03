Helping little heartbeats: the campaign to raise funds for specialist hospital equipment
Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Liz Summers
A hospital in Hertfordshire is trying to raise £70,000 to buy specialist heart monitoring equipment for babies and children.
East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity has set up the 'Helping Little Heartbeats' campaign in the hope of being able to buy three machines for Lister Hospital in Stevenage.
Laura Harrison's two year old son Ben was admitted to Lister Hospital after developing a fever. After a series of tests, doctors were able to rule out a serious condition that can damage the heart thanks to a cardiovascular ultrasound.
Having a child in hospital is such a stressful, anxious, worrying time, people don't need any more stress. To then have to travel for miles to use a piece of equipment that should really just be there at the hospital anyway.
children a year are treated in the trust's hospitals for heart conditions
The Hospital is currently renting an ultrasound machine but the Helping Little Heartbeats campaign is hoping to raise enough money to purchase three specialist machines to help treat babies and children locally.
They might be thinking that there is something really very serious going on but actually on further assessment it may turn out to be normal and to save all the hastle that they would have had to travel on a train to go longer distances that's what we're trying to avoid by getting this equipment.