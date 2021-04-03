Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Liz Summers

A hospital in Hertfordshire is trying to raise £70,000 to buy specialist heart monitoring equipment for babies and children.

East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity has set up the 'Helping Little Heartbeats' campaign in the hope of being able to buy three machines for Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Ben was admitted to Lister Hospital after developing a fever Credit: Family picture

Laura Harrison's two year old son Ben was admitted to Lister Hospital after developing a fever. After a series of tests, doctors were able to rule out a serious condition that can damage the heart thanks to a cardiovascular ultrasound.

Having a child in hospital is such a stressful, anxious, worrying time, people don't need any more stress. To then have to travel for miles to use a piece of equipment that should really just be there at the hospital anyway. Laura Harrison, Mother

900 children a year are treated in the trust's hospitals for heart conditions

The Hospital is currently renting an ultrasound machine but the Helping Little Heartbeats campaign is hoping to raise enough money to purchase three specialist machines to help treat babies and children locally.

Staff at work at Lister Hospital in Stevenage Credit: ITV News Anglia