A documentary into the disappearance of a Wisbech man who was missing only to be found five years later living in a wood in Cambridgeshire will be aired tonight.

Lithuanian born Ricardas Puisys vanished without trace from his home in September 2015.

Detectives never expected to find Ricardas alive

Investigations lead detectives from the Major Crime Unit to discover Ricardas, who was 35 at the time he went missing, may have been the victim of a serious assault in the hours before his disappearance.

The main line of enquiry was that he had been murdered.

That was until the five year case took an unexpected turn and the team were given some hope he may be alive.

When he disappeared he had been working out in the fields picking leeks in Chatteris Credit: ITV News Anglia

Officers discovered a Facebook page had been set up by someone claiming to be Ricardas.

The team identified the owner of the account and finally found Ricardas living in undergrowth in a Cambridgeshire wood.

Police said he was well concealed after having deliberately hidden and having not spoken with anyone for some time.

During the case police say they uncovered disturbing details about the world of modern slavery in Cambridgeshire.

This was one of the most unusual cases I have ever led. We had strong evidence to suggest Ricardas had been murdered and there was no trace of him after September 2015. "When we found the Facebook page it gave us hope but it still took time and a great deal of good detective work to discover the truth behind Ricardas disappearance and finally locate him. Superintendent Gallop