Christians across the region have been celebrating Easter, although attending church in person is still restricted.

The Moran family from Suffolk joined in from home as the service from their church, Christ Church in Felixstowe, was streamed online.

Only 40 members of the congregation were allowed inside the church due to social distancing measures.

Watch part of Christ Church Easter service here:

It's not as good as going into church, but there have been some positives, like for example, we've been able to get Saoirse's grandparents involved in Manchester. And, what we've managed to do because of the online, is to keep in the habit of coming down, and Sunday morning is our time with God and our time to worship. Chris Moran

Initially, when the pandemic began last year, the Christ Church worshippers met, socially distanced in one of the congregations gardens, when it was allowed.

As the weather got worse though they ventured online and now have invested in a set of cameras.

They livestream their Sunday services every week on Youtube, attracting people from across the world, including Russia and Sweden.

Members of the congregation joined in the Easter service online. Credit: ITV Anglia

For members of their community who do not have the means to get online, they deliver DVDs of sermons to their homes.

Chris told ITV Anglia they were planning to hold on to the innovations even after the pandemic: "We are thinking of continuing doing the broadcasting even when we go back to church full time, still have that open and available for people to come and take part and join in wherever they are."

A full band performed Easter songs at Christ Church, with the words appearing on screen so worshippers could join in at home. Credit: ITV Anglia

The Christ Church service in Felixstowe included a full band with four vocalists who performed upbeat Easter songs with the words coming up on screen so worshippers could join in at home.

Because of Covid-19 measures, it also replaced a more traditional shaking of one anothers hands and wishing 'Happy Easter' inside the church, with encouragement to send a text to someone instead.

Easter Sunday celebrates the point in the Christian calendar when Jesus rises from the dead, having been crucified on Good Friday.

Reverend Marcus Mak of Christ Church in Felixstowe says this message of hope and good over evil, is even more relevant and important as we live through the Covid-19 pandemic: