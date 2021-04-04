Driver bailed after fatal crash on A14 in Suffolk

A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been bailed following a fatal crash on the A14 at Coddenham in Suffolk.

Officers were called to the collision between a lorry and a car on the westbound carriageway at about 4.50am on Good Friday (2 April).

A male passenger in the car died at the scene. The driver of the lorry was unhurt. Another passenger and the driver in the car sustained minor injuries.

The man driving the car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

He has subsequently been released on bail to return to police on 26 April.

Investigations continue to take place to establish exactly what happened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police quoting 37/16287/21, via: Website – http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update