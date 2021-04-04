One of the most famous sporting spectacles in the world has taken place in Ely - but most locals had to settle for watching it on TV.

166th Men's Boat Race taking place on the River Great Ouse Credit: PA

The men and women's race both ended with victory for Cambridge in two hard fought races along the unusually straight course on the River Great Ouse.

Cambridge won the Women's Boat Race for the fourth time in a row. Credit: PA

In the women's race that was held first, Oxford were repeatedly warned by the umpire for encroaching on their rivals' line but Cambridge held their nerve, winning for the fourth time in a row.

Police patrol the river in Ely before the boat race Credit: ITV Anglia

The boat race is traditionally held in London but concerns about coronavirus and an unsafe bridge in the capital meant it was moved to the Fens for the first time since the Second World War. Oxford narrowly won that encounter.

Police were on patrol along the river from early in the day and footpaths were closed to prevent people gathering to watch. Anyone who tried to view the spectacle was warned they could be fined £200.

The Cambridge men on the water Credit: Veronica in the Fens