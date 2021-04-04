An Essex man is starting a jail sentence for a vicious and sustained attack on his own father.

Michael Conreen Jnr had been drinking all day on 20 June last year when he went to his father’s address in Westcliff-on-Sea.

He told his father they were going to have a drink together but when his father said he had no money, the 28 year-old became violent. He punched him to his head, hit him with a six-inch thick chain bike lock, and then attacked him with an eight-inch kitchen knife. The victim had sustained injuries to his head, arms, and legs.

Michael Conreen was charged and later admitted to GBH with intent, false imprisonment, and making threats to kill. He was jailed for a total of 3 years and 4 months at Basildon Crown Court.

Michael Conreen Junior subjected his father to a prolonged and terrifying ordeal, using weapons to attack him. “No-one should fear for their safety, let alone in their own home. “It is never easy to report a crime against a family member or loved one and I want to praise the victim’s bravery in telling officers what had really happened. Detective Sergeant Natacha Brown, Southend Domestic Abuse Investigation Team,

He added "We have specially trained detectives to support victims of this type of crime and we don’t want people to suffer in silence. Conreen Junior now faces the foreseeable future behind bars and I hope he uses this time to reflect on his actions.”

If you have been subjected to domestic violence or have information about domestic violence, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.You can also contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.