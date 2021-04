Burglars have stolen riding equipment worth tens of thousands of pounds from a stables near Chelmsford.

Six saddles were among the gear taken from the property at High Easter.

Essex Police say it happened at around 5.20am on March 20.

Police say if you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.