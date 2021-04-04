Police investigating suspected dog theft seize 27 animals in raid at Dunmow

Three people have been arrested and 27 dogs seized after police investigating suspected dog thefts searched an address in Dunmow in Essex.

Police were supported by the RSPCA as they carried out the warrant at an address in Braintree Road on 1 April.

They seized 27 dogs, 19 adults and eight puppies, include spaniels, lurchers, terriers, a French bulldog, and a rottweiler.

It's believed the puppies, which are between six and 10 weeks old, may have been born on site.

Officers are currently in the process of identifying the dogs and establishing if they are stolen and, if they are, identifying their owners.

Three people – a 54 year-old woman and two boys aged 14 and 16 – were arrested on suspicion of theft and animal cruelty.

They have since been released under investigation.

PC Glenn Braden, from the Uttlesford Community Policing Team, said: “We know the devastation the loss of a much-loved pet can cause and we take reports of thefts seriously.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries into recent reports of thefts and this warrant comes as part of that. We are now working to identify the dogs we found at this address and, if stolen, identify their owner so we can return them.

“If you have any information about the theft of a dog then we need you to contact us.”

If you have any information about the theft of dogs or believe one of the seized dogs may be yours, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 136 of 1 April.