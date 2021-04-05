One person has been arrested and 22 people have been fined after a large car meet in parts of Essex over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Around 450 cars congregated in the car park at Sainsbury’s in Chelmsford, before moving onto The Manorway in Thurrock.

Essex police were made aware of the event and attended both locations to disperse the drivers.

22 people were given tickets for offences including careless driving and speeding.

Officers warned the car cruisers to go home or face having their vehicles seized after breaching coronavirus regulations.

Chief Inspector Richard Melton, District Commander for Thurrock, said: “We acted quickly to deal with this challenging situation which involved a meet consisting of a very large number of vehicles.

“These events do pose a danger to the public as there is often an element who will be driving anti-socially and dangerously.“An organised meet like this is also a clear and blatant breach of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations."