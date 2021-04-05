Four people have been arrested after two teenagers and a woman were shot in broad daylight in Suffolk.

Police were called to Elms Road in Red Lodge near Newmarket just before 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

Two teenage boys and a woman suffered minor injuries caused by shotgun pellets.

All three were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Four men, aged 24, 25, 29 and 35, were all arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"We are confident this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the wider public," Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown said.

"There will be a police presence at the scene overnight and tomorrow. There will also be more police officers on patrol to provide reassurance in the area."