The Ipswich MP has called for it to be made compulsory for every school to fly the Union Jack.

Tom Hunt was responding to a decision by a headteacher in London to stop flying the flag at his school after some pupils staged a protest.

Daniel Smith, the principal at Pimlico Academy in Westminster, wrote a letter to parents promising to carry out a review over the flying of the flag outside the school due to the fact that it is a symbol that "evokes often intense reactions”.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Hunt said anyone who didn't want to see the flag flown outside schools should be "educated" into thinking otherwise.

"The flying of the Union flag should be compulsory for all schools. If any pupils and teachers have concerns about this then surely they can be 'educated' about what the flag actually represents," he wrote.

"The flag of United Kingdom belongs to every single British person."

Mr Hunt's comments received a mixed response on social media, with some taking exception to use of the words "compulsory" and "educated."

However, others backed the Conservative, and agreed that all schools should be made to fly the flag with pride.