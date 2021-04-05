Police searching for group of teenagers after 14-year old-boy stabbed in Luton

Police are searching for a group of teenagers after a 14-year old-boy was stabbed during a fight in Luton.

Officers were called to the Kingsway recreation ground at 8pm on Saturday evening.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his legs and his arm, and was treated in hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

The offenders are described as a group of approximately seven Asian youths, in their late teens.

One was described as being of a stocky build, wearing a white top, and another was dressed all in blue.

“This incident has left the victim with nasty injuries", said Detective Constable Helen Pecorini.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at that time, and who may have information to help us establish the identities of the offenders.

“We are determined to find those responsible and will never tolerate such behaviour on our streets.”