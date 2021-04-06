Watch the full interview

Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore, has spoken about the ‘deafening silence’ in their Bedfordshire home since his passing.

The fundraising hero became known for raising over £30 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday last year.

He died at Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

His family are now encouraging people to celebrate his spirit of generosity by taking on their own ‘Captain Tom 100’ challenges on what would have been the weekend of his 101st birthday.

It is just incredibly exciting. He was fully part of what [this event] would be. You don't have to be an athlete, it can be anything you want. 100 anythings. We can't wait to hear what people do. Hannah Ingram-Moore

Captain Tom 100 is ‘totally inclusive’ for people to do 100 ‘anything’s’. It could be 100 miles running, 100 pictures painted, 100 laps walked, 100 cakes baked, 100 sandcastles built. People can share their challenge using the hashtag #CaptainTom100.

The family had never lived at their home in Marston Moretaine without Sir Tom before his death.

After 13 years of living with him in the village, where Captain Tom even helped host the village fete in their garden, Hannah said there is a ‘deafening silence’ now.

In an interview with ITV Anglia, Hannah spoke about how hard it is to exist ‘as a four’ rather than five.

When I do the shopping and his things aren’t on the shopping list, it is really really difficult. He was part of the planning of his 101st birthday, and we all thought he would be at it, including him. So we must recognise our loss, but keep the hope for the future. Hannah Ingram-Moore

Hannah reflected on the impact her dad had on her, from early lessons of changing spark plugs and oil to the importance of hard work. She said ‘he allowed me to see the world was my oyster’.

Despite the emotional journey the whole family has been through, Hannah says they have been ‘propelled forward’ by hope, and they want others to join them.