Cambridge's cows to be set free after coronavirus delayed art trail

Cambridge will be dotted with 85 colourful cow sculptures this summer, as part of an art trail which had to be cancelled in 2020.

From 28 June, 40 large sculptures and 45 mini cows will be placed around the city, with locals encouraged to track down and visit every one.

The art trail has been produced by Wild in Art, and will raise money for children's charity Break by auctioning off the large cows once the trail finishes in September.

Each has been decorated by a regional artist, or local school or community group.

The sculptures will be auctioned off for charity when the trail finishes in September Credit: Wild in Art

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director of Wild in Art, said: "Our cow sculptures are modelled on the red poll cattle that graze Cambridge meadows.

"They’re much more than simply works of art that will be enjoyed for years to come – they will inspire people to enjoy the city in a Covid-friendly way, and they’ll also stimulate important discussions about the environment and climate change."

The trail was set to launch in March 2020 but had to be delayed because of Covid-19, meaning the cows have been sitting in storage since then.

Other cities and towns across the Anglia region have held similar trails in recent years; all have proved very popular and seen thousands take part.