Four men charged after Red Lodge shooting

Four people have been charged after two teenagers were shot in broad daylight in Suffolk this weekend.

Police were called to Elms Road in Red Lodge, near Newmarket, shortly before 3pm on Sunday.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy both sustained injuries caused by shotgun pellets, with one of them suffering wounds to his face and neck.

The force also say a 17-year-old girl was injured after falling whilst running to safety.

All three were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Four people have now been charged with malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

Jim Mongan, 29, of Shaftesbury Avenue in Harrow was charged alongside 35-year-old Bernard Mongan and 25-year-old David Mongan of Setchell Drove in Cottenham.

Thomas Mongan, aged 24, of Gregory Road, Southall was also charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

All four are due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today.