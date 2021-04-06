Some snow for parts of the Anglia region

Despite having the warmest March day in over five decades just last week, some areas of the Anglia region have seen snow showers today (Tuesday 6 April).

Jo Clarke woke up to a ‘sprinkling’ of snow this morning in Norfolk.

Meanwhile Linda Sedgwick caught a snow baby on camera in Great Yarmouth.

Credit: Linda Sedgwick

Staying in Great Yarmouth, Simon sent in some pictures of the pier and beach.

Credit: Simon's Weather Photography
In Martham, in Norfolk, Maria Geary sent in these.

Credit: Maria Geary
Many areas are feeling cold with a northerly wind, with much of the Anglia region expecting frost. 