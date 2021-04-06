Watch our full interview with Charlie Mackesy

The last year has been pretty tough for many of us, and we have tried to draw strength from various different sources.

Maybe yours has been gardening, binge-watching your favourite shows or perhaps reading.

Well, one book that has been flying off the shelves recently is 'The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse' by Suffolk based Charlie Mackesy.

The book is filled with messages of hope and beautiful drawings - something which has resonated with millions of readers globally, including the likes of Oprah.

The four unlikely friends share hope that things will get better, even when sometimes that seems a world away.

Despite writing the book months before the pandemic hit, Charlie’s words and illustrations have been getting lots of people through the pandemic.

His work has been embraced by health workers up and down the country.