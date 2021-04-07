Inquest into death of former Northampton Town footballer opens

Footballer Lee Collins was found hanging in his hotel room, an inquest has heard.

Mr Collins, who was captain of Yeovil Town FC, was discovered at the Lanes Hotel in West Coker, near Yeovil, on March 31st.

An inquest into the 32-year-old's death was opened and adjourned by Tony Williams, the senior coroner for Somerset, during a hearing in Taunton.

In a statement read to the court, coroner's officer Ben Batley said Mr Collins, from Newport, Gwent, was confirmed dead at the hotel on March 31.

"Lee was a professional footballer with Yeovil Town Football Club," Mr Batley said.

"It was identified that when Lee did not attend for training on March 31 enquiries were made at the hotel where he was staying, and he was found in his room hanging. "The coroner resolved that it will be necessary for further statements and reports to be obtained in respect of the circumstances of Lee's death and the inquest was adjourned to an internal case management review on or before July 7 2021."

The defender began his career at Wolves and as well as his spell at Sixfields also played for Hereford, Port Vale, Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Mansfield and Forest Green.

He moved to Vanarama National League club Yeovil Town from Forest Green in 2019 and made 35 league appearances for the Somerset club, including eight this campaign.

In a statement after his death was announced last week, a Northampton Town spokesperson said everyone at the club was "deeply saddened" to learn of his death and added that everyone's "thoughts and deepest sympathies" were with his family.

