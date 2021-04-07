Ipswich Town takeover completed - Evans sells club to new US consortium

Ipswich Town have confirmed the club is now under new ownership.

In a statement on the club's website former owner Marcus Evans announced that his 14-year tenure at the helm of the club was over.

He wrote:

I had always wanted to take the Club myself to the Premier League ... However, as important to me as my ambition for the Club was, if it didn’t work out I wanted to leave the Club in not only a more secure financial position than the perilous state in which I found it, but with ownership that provides triple A financial backing alongside a community ethos. I believe I have found this. Marcus Evans

Evans said that although he hadn't been actively been looking to sell the club, he would do if a serious offer arrived - as long as any new owners could provide assurances that they would make a commitment to not only buy the club but invest in infrastructure and improve fan experiences, provide security for the club's staff and treat club shareholders fairly.

Mr Evans said that all those boxes had now been 'ticked' and an agreement with the new owners was approved by the EFL this morning.

Ipswich Town are still in with a shout of making the League One play-offs. Credit: PA

Under the deal a portion of the club's historic debt has been written off. The club has been purchased by a new company called Gamecahanger 20 Ltd (GC20) thanks to investment from a US investment fund called ORG and a smaller stake from in GC20 from the Three Lions fundmanaged by three Americans – Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, who will jointly own 5% of GC20.

The club's new chairman will be Mike O'Leary - the former CEO of Premier League West Brom. Evans said he'll still be involved having bought a 5% stake in GC20, though he won't be involved int he day to day running of the club.

Mike O'Leary has 30 years experience with FTSE companies Credit: dotdigitalplc

New chairman Mike O'Leary said discussions on the takeover, first revealed in the sports subscription website The Athletic, had been taking place for more than a year.

He thanked Evans, who he described as a true supporter, for putting his trust in the new owners.

Marcus has invested considerable money, time and energy in Ipswich Town. His decision to waive much of the Club’s outstanding debt is one that deserves the gratitude of every single Ipswich Town fan Mike O'Leary, new Ipswich Town chairman

The GC20 consortium, led by Los Angeles based businessman Brett Johnson. Johnson is the chairman of Phoenix Rising, who play in the second tier of US soccer but also has connections with other clubs in the States and Sweden

Brett Johnson the club's new owner Credit: Benevolent Capital

Brett Johnson said: "We are humbled and excited to be investing in Ipswich Town, one of the finest clubs in the history of English football.

We are proud of our success on and off the pitch at Phoenix Rising and are committed to restoring ITFC to its former glory. To this end, the first priority is promotion to the Championship and the management team will be given additional funds to strengthen the playing squad. Brett Johnson

Mr Johnson also pledged to improve the playing side of the club.

Fans took to social media to express their delight at the takeover.

The club could still achieve promotion this season, they currently sit just three points off the playoffs. Promotion back to the Championship would put a seal on a remarkable year for the Blues.