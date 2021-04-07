Residents told to keep windows shut as barn catches fire in Bedfordshire village

Firefighters have been tackling a major blaze at a barn in the village of Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

Multiple crews were called to a farm in the Wood End area of the village at around 5am, where the building was alight.

According to Bedfordshire Fire Control, several gas cylinders are involved in the fire.

Drones are being used to monitor the fire

On Twitter the force said "the fire is a large agricultural building and the smoke may be visible from the A421".

In total six units from across the county have been called to the scene.