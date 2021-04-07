The rock legend who started out as a cleaner in Luton

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Matthew Hudson

The Legendary rock band Jethro Tull have topped the album charts in the UK and US for decades. However, many fans don't realise it all started in Luton back in the 1960s.

Drummer Clive Bunker and guitarist Mick Abrahams were born and bred in the Bedfordshire town.

Frontman, Ian Anderson, migrated from the north and found fame while working as a cleaner in a Luton cinema in 1967.

He earned a modest five pounds a week for his endevours at the Ritz cinema.

The lockdown has given him plenty of time to reflect on those humble beginnings and a chance to use some of those cleaning skills honed in the 60s in Luton.

Anderson told ITV Anglia's Matthew Hudson that the band has a new album due out this year. There'll be an accompanying tour, but that is covid permitting.