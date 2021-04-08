Family pay tribute to devoted Suffolk mum-of-four who died in motorbike crash

A motorcyclist from Hadleigh killed in a crash at Hintlesham in Suffolk was a mum with four children.

The family of Daniella Milburn, who was 33, have paid tribute to her as a devoted wife and mother.

They said Daniella was the loved and cherished wife of Dale Milburn and devoted mother of Teigan, Mayson, Lacie and Leighla.

Daniella Milburn, aged 33, from Hadleigh Credit: Family photo

Her family said she was an ever caring and loving mother, sister, aunt and wife, raised by her father Robert Cole and her grandma Betty Cole in Haughley, Suffolk.

Officers were called shortly after 5.35pm on Monday 29 March, to reports of a collision involving a Honda motorcycle and three cars – Ford S Max, Ford Mondeo and Mini Cooper.

An ambulance and air ambulance were called but Daniella died at the scene.

Mrs Milburn’s family said words could not express their loss.

They said she was a headstrong and devoted mother, always thinking of her children and putting them first whilst supporting her husband and his career.

They were completely driven to making each other happy and to creating a great life for their children.

They said Daniella was incredibly focused, hard-working, and extremely passionate about her friends and family.

Her family are incredibly proud of all that she had accomplished in her life. She had such a caring, loving nature and became such a strong and beautiful woman and role model for her children and siblings. Family tribute

Police are still appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw the collision or the manner of driving of any of the vehicles should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 288 of 29 March 2021. Website – http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update