Getting ready to reopen: the countdown to Monday

Shops, pubs and restaurants across the region are putting the final touches to their plans to re-open in just five days time.

However for many local businesses it is an anxious wait to see if people will return and start spending again after more than three months of lockdown.

From Monday pubs and restaurants can open for service outside alongside non essential shops, we can get a haircut, Zoos can re-open as well as Gym and Leisure centres.

In Ely the bunting is going up.

A sign of relief that freedoms Covid took away, are slowly being restored.

In 5 days time, non essential shops, restaurants, hairdressers to name but a few will start to reopen.

We just thought I'd bring some cheer to the high street really. Adds a nice bit of colour. We're hoping to keep it up until we put the Christmas lights up towards the end of the year. I think people will be slightly nervous because you know when a crowd gathers you're going to get a couple of people not so keen on that, but we are doing our best. Anna Bennett, Events and Tourism Manager, Ely

The bunting is up in Ely as shops prepare to reopen Credit: ITV Anglia

In Milton Keynes, similar positive thinking. Nicola O'Dea-Patel co-owns a shop in Centre MK which sells locally made products. They only opened in December. They got two weeks trading in, before lockdown forced them to close.

She says they're really excited about Monday.

"It feels like it's been a long 4 months since we been closed. We've got a lot of vendors coming in to stock the shelves, and it's really good to have a buzz again in the shop, and we're really looking forward to getting customers back in."

Pub landlady Vanessa Hannon from the Acle Bridge in Norfolk says she is over the moon and excited about reopening.

We’re going to fill our garden, fill it with people and the boats are back, they’ll be camping, holiday homes it’s going to be amazing, lots of people meeting people for the first time in ages so be great Vanessa Hannon, Landlady, Acle Bridge

The easing of lockdown has led to concerns that as people rush to get back to normal, transmission of the virus could rise again. One idea floated to prevent this is a vaccination passport scheme. Prove you had the vaccine, for access to a wider array of services.

Shops are counting down to their reopening on Monday Credit: ITV Anglia

Around 24 million people used to pass through Centre MK every year before the pandemic hit, now obviously that dropped off a cliff, but they say pent-up demand is so high that are expecting to hit those numbers again fairly soon. They also say they have no plans and they haven't been consulted on the possibility of a vaccine passport scheme.

Although if the government did introduce a vaccine passport scheme, retailers could be forced to take part. In much the same way wearing masks is now mandatory.

At Hensman's Salon around the corner, they're delighted they're reopening, but concerned this won't be the end of it.

We are still planning on having two really exciting thrilling airshows taking place and we're really looking forward to welcoming people back to them. Unfortunately we didn't manage to put on a full airshow last year but we're looking forward to hosting two really exciting ones this year. Adam Kendall, Head of Commerical Services

"You've got to take it as it comes, we all came back from the first lockdown thinking that was it, and we wouldn't have to close again. Then we've had to close twice more you know. Every time we have to close it's a real struggle and every time we have to close you're not entirely sure whether you are going to be up to open again."

In Cambridgeshire big plans for the future. How exactly mass events are going to take place is still unclear, but at Duxford they're already gearing up.

After a year of opening and then closing again, many are hopeful the vaccine has made this latest course of action more final. But with warnings there could be a fourth wave after summer, most are still choosing to proceed with cautious excitement.