Norfolk Police seek witnesses after rape in Downham Market

Police are are appealing for information after a woman was raped in Downham Market last Sunday (4 April 2021).

The incident happened sometime between 3am – 8am in the area of Rouse’s Lane, when a woman in her late teens was attacked.

Police will be carrying out extra patrols in the area to reassure people living there.

They say there's nothing at the moment to suggest the rape is linked to one in February at Great Ryburgh near Fakenham.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area of Rouse’s Lane and Stonecross Road between the times mentioned, and may have seen either a man or a woman.

Police are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time.

Detective Inspector Richard Weller said: "We understand people will be very concerned at the seriousness of this report, and we will be carrying out extra patrols in the area to offer support and advice to our local communities.

"We’re also aware of a similar incident that took place in Great Ryburgh in February, but at this stage, while both incidents will continue to be investigated thoroughly, we don’t believe them to be linked.”

Anyone with information should contact Swaffham CID on 101, quoting ‘Operation Loddington’.