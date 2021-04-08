Police hunt vandals after tyres slashed on 100 cars across Peterborough

Police are hunting vandals who went on a wrecking spree across Peterborough, slashing car tyres and using a blow torch on front doors.

Officers say more than 100 cars across the city have had their tyres slashed or let down.

In Harebell Close alone it's been reported that around 50 cars have been targeted.

Police said the attacks were mostly concentrated in Welland, Dogsthorpe and Paston.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: “We have received numerous reports of criminal damage in the Welland, Dogsthorpe and Paston areas of Peterborough overnight.

“From late yesterday (7 April) to this morning it is thought more than 100 cars have had tyres punctured and some residents have reported damage being caused to the doors of their properties."