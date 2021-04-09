Tributes have been flooding in from across the Anglia region after the news of the death of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh was chancellor of the University of Cambridge for 35 years from December 1976 to June 2011.

Prince Philip’s strong and deep relationship with Cambridge went back many decades and his enthusiastic support of the University’s work, both as its Chancellor for 35 years & at other times in a personal capacity, was deeply appreciated here. On behalf of the Duke’s many friends and well-wishers at the University, I extend my most sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. Professor Stephen Toope, the current Vice-Chancellor of the University

The Duke visiting the veterinary school in October 1955 Credit: University of Cambridge

In a statement today the University said that The Duke of Edinburgh would visit Cambridge several times a year, and always found time to talk to students and researchers, as well as discussing University business with the Vice-Chancellor.

The flag flying at half mast at King's College in Cambridge Credit: ITV News Anglia

Norwich Cathedral was one of many churches across the region to announce that an online book of condolence would be opened.

Preparations are also under way for a special memorial service to be held at Norwich Cathedral, which will also be live streamed.

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham Usher said the Duke had been "an inspiration to very many people in this country and across the Commonwealth."

Over seven decades, millions of young lives have been helped & shaped through the establishment of The DofE Award scheme. I benefited from the scheme as a young person and being a Gold Award holder set me up with many important skills for life.The Duke had a great love of Sandringham and his commitment to the area meant that he was held in high esteem & affection by the people of this diocese. Th e Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham Usher

The Chief Constable of Norfolk Police one of many emergency services paying their respects

Among the many paying their respects on social media was The Chief Constable of Norfolk Police- whose team helps safeguard Sandringham House- spoke of how the county has a close bond with the Royal Family

Alison Croose is the former Royal Editor for the Eastern Daily Press and was in that role for 30 years. She remembers how he loved spending time in Norfolk and when he was here, was able to escape the affairs of state.