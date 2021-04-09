Colchester United owner denies internet rumours club will enter administration

Colchester United owner Robbie Cowling has denied internet rumours that the club is about to enter administration.

In a statement on the League Two side's website he gave assurances that the club was in a good financial position and he'd remain owner for the foreseeable future.

He wrote:

I can assure everyone that Colchester United will never go into administration whilst I am its owner and I intend to remain as the owner of Colchester United for the foreseeable. Robbie Cowling

He was reacting to suggestions posted online that the club was millions of pounds in debt and that a points deduction could hand a lifeline to fellow League Two strugglers Southend and Grimsby in the fight against relegation.

The U's are currently five points above the drop zone

But the Colchester United owner has strongly rejected the rumours:

"The fact is we had applied for a monitored loan from the EFL, which should not come as a surprise to anyone as I had already mentioned that I would be applying for one in an earlier statement I made this year.

"Even before the pandemic, Colchester United needed financial support and my businesses have always been there to provide it."

He said he'd sold a number of assets to ensure that cash was available to support all of his business interests and that he had informed the EFL he wouldn't need a loan after all.