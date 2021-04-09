Colchester United owner denies internet rumours club will enter administration
Colchester United owner Robbie Cowling has denied internet rumours that the club is about to enter administration.
In a statement on the League Two side's website he gave assurances that the club was in a good financial position and he'd remain owner for the foreseeable future.
He wrote:
I can assure everyone that Colchester United will never go into administration whilst I am its owner and I intend to remain as the owner of Colchester United for the foreseeable.
He was reacting to suggestions posted online that the club was millions of pounds in debt and that a points deduction could hand a lifeline to fellow League Two strugglers Southend and Grimsby in the fight against relegation.
But the Colchester United owner has strongly rejected the rumours:
"The fact is we had applied for a monitored loan from the EFL, which should not come as a surprise to anyone as I had already mentioned that I would be applying for one in an earlier statement I made this year.
"Even before the pandemic, Colchester United needed financial support and my businesses have always been there to provide it."
He said he'd sold a number of assets to ensure that cash was available to support all of his business interests and that he had informed the EFL he wouldn't need a loan after all.